Women's figure skating underway at Olympics
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
The women's figure skating individual event got underway at the Beijing Olympics. It's the highlight of any Games, but is now layered with drama with the inclusion of Russian skater Kamila Valieva.
