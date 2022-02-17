Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Florida abortion bill, DOJ sues Missouri
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
Russia says it's de-escalating its forces near Ukraine. Florida's House passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The DOJ is suing Missouri over its controversial firearm law.
