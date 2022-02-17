© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
News brief: Russia-Ukraine crisis, Florida abortion bill, DOJ sues Missouri

By Leila Fadel,
Rachel Martin
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST

Russia says it's de-escalating its forces near Ukraine. Florida's House passes a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The DOJ is suing Missouri over its controversial firearm law.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
