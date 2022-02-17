© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Russian Olympic figure skater stumbles amid doping scandal

By Tom Goldman
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST

At the Beijing Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva fell during her figure skating performance to finish in fourth place — a stunning result after she'd been in the spotlight after a doping scandal.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
