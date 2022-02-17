Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russian Olympic figure skater stumbles amid doping scandal
Published February 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
At the Beijing Olympics, Russian Kamila Valieva fell during her figure skating performance to finish in fourth place — a stunning result after she'd been in the spotlight after a doping scandal.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.