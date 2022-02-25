© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
As Russia invades Ukraine, the cyber threats are subtle — for now

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST

As Russia invades Ukraine, some cyber experts warned of an initial, crippling cyberattack. That hasn't happened yet. But the digital threat has been present in more subtle ways.

Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.