Georgia Republicans will choose between candidates that supported or denounced Trump
Published February 26, 2022 at 6:42 AM MST
The GOP primary for Georgia's top election office includes a candidate who was pressured by former President Donald Trump to overturn his 2020 defeat and another who supports Trump's election lies.
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.