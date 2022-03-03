Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being called the world's first crypto war
Published March 3, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
Ukrainians have raised tens of millions of dollars in digital currency to assist in the fight against Russia. Washington aims to stop Russia from using crypto to bypass western sanctions.
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.