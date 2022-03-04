© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
How Ukraine's businesses and citizens are pitching in to help in the war effort

By Tim Mak
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST

Ternopil, a town in western Ukraine, is preparing for war: from its training hospital to its milk factories, everyone is gearing up to help or assist in the war effort.

