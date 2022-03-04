Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
How Ukraine's businesses and citizens are pitching in to help in the war effort
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST
Ternopil, a town in western Ukraine, is preparing for war: from its training hospital to its milk factories, everyone is gearing up to help or assist in the war effort.
