The Fed plans to raise interest rates, though cautious of maintaining job growth

By Scott Horsley
Published March 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST

The Federal Reserve Board plans to raise interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. It wants to do that without stalling job growth, and is likely encouraged by the latest employment report.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
