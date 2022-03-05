Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The Fed plans to raise interest rates, though cautious of maintaining job growth
Published March 5, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST
The Federal Reserve Board plans to raise interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. It wants to do that without stalling job growth, and is likely encouraged by the latest employment report.
