Europe's largest nuclear power plant is still occupied by Russian troops

By Tim Mak
Published March 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST

The Ukrainian nuclear power plant that Russia attacked and took over remains occupied by Russian troops. There are fears the Russians could set its sights on Ukraine's remaining nuclear power plants.

Tim Mak
