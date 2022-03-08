© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Hong Kong is struggling to contain an outbreak of COVID

By John Ruwitch
Published March 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST

Hong Kong kept the pandemic mostly in check for two years, but now the territory is struggling with a wave of COVID-19 cases that's testing the government's ability to react.

Copyright 2022 NPR

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
See stories by John Ruwitch