Hong Kong is struggling to contain an outbreak of COVID
Published March 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Hong Kong kept the pandemic mostly in check for two years, but now the territory is struggling with a wave of COVID-19 cases that's testing the government's ability to react.
