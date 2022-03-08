Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Prices for gasoline surge to about $4.17 per gallon, a national record
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST
As the U.S. and western allies weigh restrictions on energy purchases from Russia, the U.S. is dealing with a record high price for a gallon of gas. That's due to an increase in crude oil costs.
