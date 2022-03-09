© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Jury in the first Jan. 6 trial finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty

By Rachel Martin,
Tom Dreisbach
Published March 9, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST

Members of the jury found Guy Reffitt guilty on all counts for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It's the first trial stemming from the events of that day.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tom Dreisbach
Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories.
