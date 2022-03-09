Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Jury in the first Jan. 6 trial finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty
Published March 9, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST
Members of the jury found Guy Reffitt guilty on all counts for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. It's the first trial stemming from the events of that day.
