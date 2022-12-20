© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sand Creek Massacre descendant discusses History Colorado's new exhibit

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published December 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST
High Res Sand Creek Massacre Site with Flags.jpg
Photo Courtesy of History Colorado

The Sand Creek Massacre is the deadliest day in Colorado's history. On Nov. 29, 1864, a peaceful group of Cheyenne and Arapaho were attacked by U.S. troops despite being promised protection by the military. On that day, more than 230 indigenous women, children, and elders were slaughtered. Northern Arapaho tribal member and Carbondale resident Kate Collin's great great grandmother survived the massacre. In a recent op-ed in the Sopris Sun, Collins writes about her ancestor and about the new History Colorado exhibit that commemorates the Sand Creek Massacre. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with her.

Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano