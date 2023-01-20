© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
History Colorado to survey places that served Black travelers during segregation, known as Green Book sites

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST
Wendell Hamlet and Clarence Hamlet, Winks Lodge.png
Denver Public Library
Wendell Hamlet and Clarence Hamlet, Winks Lodge.

Imagine traveling and needing a guide book to tell you what places would offer you lodging or services based on the color of your skin. This was the reality for Black travelers in the United States prior to the end of segregation. History Colorado, the state's historic division, plans a statewide survey of these locations, also known as Green Book sites. A recent federal grant of nearly $75,000 will help make this possible. To learn more, KVNF's Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with History Colorado Chief Preservation Officer Patrick Eidman and Deputy State Preservation Officer Poppie Gullet.

Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
