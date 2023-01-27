Grand Mesa's got the snow!

Some of the best snow in the nation is right in our backyard according to Spencer Christensen, owner of Grand Mesa Lodge. While the lodge owner admits he’s a bit biased, he said he’s talked to folks from all over the country including snow lovers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and even Canada.

Christensen says the snow began in November and just keeps coming. With that kind of snow, there’s plenty of winter recreation taking place on the mesa like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, ice fishing and snowmobiling.Christensen said snowmobilers can pretty much go anywhere on the mesa because of the deep base.

When it comes to the avalanche danger on the mountain, Christensen says caution is warranted for all skill levels of snowmobilers . However, the great thing about the mesa is it provides tons of flatter areas to ride. Trailheads coming from Cedaredge include Corbett Lake, Grand Mesa Lodge, County Line for nordic and cross country skiing, Mesa Top Trail Head and Skyway.

Four individuals have died in Colorado Avalanches in the 2022-23 season including two snowmobilers earlier this month at Pumphouse Lake southwest of Rollins Pass. Daily avalanche reports can be found at Colorado Avalanche Information Center at avalanche.state.co.us

As of Friday, January 27th, Colorado SNOTEL reports that the Yampa and White River Basin, the Gunnison River Basin and the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan River Basin are all 141 percent of normal. The Arkansas River Basin continues to lag behind with snowpack levels at 83 percent of normal.