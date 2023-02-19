Sunday Puzzle: It's Rhyme Time

On air challenge: There's a syndicated newspaper puzzle called "Wordy Gurdy" that's been around for almost 50 years. It involves rhyming phrases like "history mystery" and "charity rarity." It's made now by Mark Danna, who celebrated his 30th anniversary with the puzzle last week. So today I thought I'd do some "wordy gurdys." Every answer is a rhyming two-word phrase, like "history mystery," in which each word has three syllables.

1. How-to guide that comes out once a year

2. One who totes around an object that blocks passage

3. Eyeglass that's shaped like a dunce cap

4. Better-looking guy who pays a kidnapper

5. Sweepstakes for some earthenware

6. Some garden flowers from the capital of Austria

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a popular rock band — one that everyone knows. Add a "B" sound at the end, and phonetically you'll name a place where you might hear this band play. What band is it?

Challenge answer: U2 --> YouTube

Winner: Gene Herman of Huntington Beach, CA.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Elaine Elinson, of San Francisco. Name a tree. In the very middle of the word insert a homophone of another tree. The result will be a new word describing what everyone wants to be. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 23rd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

