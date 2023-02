St. Mary's Hospital /

In the United States, less than one percent of midwives are male, according to national data. That figure holds true in Colorado. State data, from February of this year, shows there are four men certified as nurse-midwives here. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano speaks to one of those midwives: Adrian Medina. He's the only male nurse-midwife on staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.