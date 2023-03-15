Dear Friends,

KVNF's Spring Pledge Drive kicks off today. In the spirit of our theme, we are inviting you to Reimagine Radio.

Please help us reach our $62,000 goal with a donation.

We have plenty in store this drive including:

Special Premiums

KVNF Thank-you gifts (Insulated tote bag, reversible bucket hat) See below.

Special Broadcasts

Daily Give-away

Help us reach 100 New Members

Rhino Records newly-pressed vinyl records click here to see the albums

Music Festival tickets

Palisade Bluegrass Festival, June 9-12 (pair of passes, $325 minimum donation)

Folks Fest (Lyons, CO), Aug. 11-13 (pair of passes, $425 minimum donation)

Under the Influence live broadcast from the Paradise Theater, Wed. 3/15, 9pm

Medicine Show live in-studio performance of Soundscapes, with Ben Bentele and Daniel Be, Sun. 3/19, 10am-12pm

Be entered to win a pair of KVNF pint glasses. All New Members get entered every day from the start of your membership and previous day donors are entered the following day as well.

KVNF has a generous challenge from the Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado matching all new members up to $4,000. Please invite your friends and family to join KVNF and become a member!

Please join us in the fun! Call in or go online to make a donation! We look forward to hearing from you.