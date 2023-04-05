Morning news brief

Due to an equipment issue at our KVNF transmitter site, we have been experiencing some interference in our FM signal transmission. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can stream online without interruption.
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.