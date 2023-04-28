© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Meet the four candidates running for the Montrose Recreation District Board of Directors

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT
Montrose Recreation
Cassie Knust
/
Montrose Recreation Center

There’s three vacancies up for grabs next week for the Montrose Recreation District board. The board of directors has three seats up for election on Tuesday May 2. Four local candidates, two of which are incumbents, are vying for the three seats. This is a polling place election which means voting is in-person only. KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke last week with candidates Paul Wiesner, Christina Files, Suzi King and Jim Dolan to get a feel for why they’re running and their top priorities for the Recreation District. Candidate biographies can be found on the Montrose Recreation District page.

In-person voting will take place at Montrose County Fairgrounds at Friendship Hall on Tuesday, May 2 between 7:00am - 7:00pm.

Editor's Note: These interviews have been edited for clarity.
Audio guide: Paul Wiesner's interview begins at [1:39], Suzi King's interview begins at [5:28], Jim Dolan's interview begins at the [9:33] mark.

Cassie Knust
