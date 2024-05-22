KVNF Stories: Special report on Gov. Polis bill signing at Orchard Valley Farms and Market in Paonia

On Monday, May 13th Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed two bills during a visit hosted by Orchard Valley Farms and Market in Paonia, Colorado.

On hand for the conservation bill signing was Rob Bleiberg with Colorado West Land Trust and Amy Beatie with Keep it Colorado. Both Rob and Amy talked about the value of land conservation on the state of Colorado.

Orchard Valley Farms and Market is owned by Lee and Kathy Bradley as well as their son Ryan and his wife Kendal.

Kendal told KVNF that she was pleased to have the governor visit the orchard. Her father-in-law Lee echoed her sentiment and talked about the impacts of conservation on their land.

Standing with Governor Polis just yards from the North Fork of the Gunnison River were Rep. Marc Catlin and State Senator Perry Will. Rep.

Rep. Catlin spoke first on the sports betting bill that could help aid future Colorado water projects if approved via a ballot measure this November. Catlin was followed by Senator Will who addressed a large number of supporters of the conservation bill.