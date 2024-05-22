© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.

KVNF Stories: Special report on Gov. Polis bill signing at Orchard Valley Farms and Market in Paonia

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published May 22, 2024 at 1:54 PM MDT
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis with Rep. Marc Catlin and Sen. Perry Will during bill signing at Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis with Rep. Marc Catlin and Sen. Perry Will during bill signing at Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Lisa Young / KVNF
Lisa Young / KVNF
Gov. Jared Polis (left) visits with Senator Perry Will at Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Gov. Jared Polis (left) visits with Senator Perry Will at Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Lisa Young / KVNF
Lisa Young / KVNF
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (right) with Ryan Bradley - Owner of Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (right) with Ryan Bradley - Owner of Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Lisa Young / KVNF
Lisa Young / KVNF

On Monday, May 13th Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed two bills during a visit hosted by Orchard Valley Farms and Market in Paonia, Colorado.

On hand for the conservation bill signing was Rob Bleiberg with Colorado West Land Trust and Amy Beatie with Keep it Colorado. Both Rob and Amy talked about the value of land conservation on the state of Colorado.

Orchard Valley Farms and Market is owned by Lee and Kathy Bradley as well as their son Ryan and his wife Kendal.

Kendal told KVNF that she was pleased to have the governor visit the orchard. Her father-in-law Lee echoed her sentiment and talked about the impacts of conservation on their land.

Standing with Governor Polis just yards from the North Fork of the Gunnison River were Rep. Marc Catlin and State Senator Perry Will. Rep.

Rep. Catlin spoke first on the sports betting bill that could help aid future Colorado water projects if approved via a ballot measure this November. Catlin was followed by Senator Will who addressed a large number of supporters of the conservation bill.