House District 58 race proves that 'every vote matters'

Former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber received 6,486 votes. Larry Don Suckla, former Montezuma County Commissioner, took home 6,489 votes.

The race was within the margin for a recount by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Each candidate picked-up one additional vote, leaving Suckla as the declared winner. Suckla will now face Democrat Kathleen Curry in November.

House District 58 is made up of eight counties on Colorado's Western Slope: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel.

