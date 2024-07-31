© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
House District 58 race proves that 'every vote matters'

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT
KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Donna Deleff representing Delta County Republicans on the close HD 58 primary race between Republicans Mark Roeber and Larry Don Suckla.

Former Delta County Commissioner Mark Roeber received 6,486 votes. Larry Don Suckla, former Montezuma County Commissioner, took home 6,489 votes.

The race was within the margin for a recount by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Each candidate picked-up one additional vote, leaving Suckla as the declared winner. Suckla will now face Democrat Kathleen Curry in November.

House District 58 is made up of eight counties on Colorado's Western Slope: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel.

Results by county can be found here.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
