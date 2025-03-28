© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

New Releases: March 28, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:14 PM MDT

PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Jason Boland and the StragglersThe Last Kings of BabylonCountry, AmericanaThirty Tigers
Devil Makes Three, TheSpiritsCountry, Ragtime, Folk, Americana, Blues, Country, PunkNew West
Dustin BrownDustin BrownCountry, Southern Rock, AmericanaSmith Music
Pug JohnsonEl CabronCountry, Zydeco, Texas SwingBreak Maiden / Thirty Tigers
Mariee SiouCircle of SignsFolkMariee Siou
Sure Fire Ensemble, TheGeminiJazz, Funk, Soul, CinematicColemine
Erik KramerMissed the BoatRock, Folk, Psychedelic GrooveErik Kramer
Slainte BabyEP ONESoul, RockSlainte Baby
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Cousines like ShitPermanent EarthquakeAlternative/IndieSeayou Records
Panda BearSinister GriftAlternative/IndieDomino Recording Co Ltd
SASAMIBlood On the Silver ScreenAlternative/IndieDomino Recording Ltd
The FaintBlank-Wave Arcade (Deluxe)Alternative/IndieSaddle Creek
HourSubminiatureAmbientQMB622405901
Doug RobertsonEpiphanyAmericanaScott Douglas Robertson
John Cowan & Andrea ZonnThe HercuLeonsAmericanaTrue Lonesome
Sierra HullA Tip Toe High WireBluegrassSierra Hull
The Boy From BluegrassThe Boy From BluegrassBluegrassThe Boy From Bluegrass
The Seldom SceneRemains to be SceneBluegrassSmithsonian Folkways
Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne ShepherdYoung Fashioned WaysBluesDeep Rush
Lonnie JohnsonBlues & Ballads (2025 Remaster)BluesOriginal Blues Classics
Southern AvenueFamilyBluesAlligator
Charley CrockettLonesome DrifterCountryLone Star Rider
Jason IsbellFoxes in the SnowCountrySoutheastern Records
JD ClaytonBlue Sky SundaysCountryRounder
Pug JohnsonEl CabronCountryBreak Maiden
Beatrice MelissaSecretElectronicMidnight Special
Franc MoodyChewing The FatElectronicNight Time Stories
Kuna MazeLayersElectronicTru Thoughts
Marie DavidsonCity of ClownsElectronicDeewee
niminoCreek EPElectronicCounter
Ora the MoleculeDance TherapyElectronicMute
ShygirlClub Shy Room 2 - EPElectronicBecause Music Ltd.
TOKiMONSTAEternal ReverieElectronicYoung Art
Denison WitmerAnything At AllFolkUS64G2517201
Lucy KaplanskyThe Lucy Story - Unreleased & Rare Tracks 1976-2023FolkLucy Kaplansky
Mark FreemanCold FeetFolkMark Freeman
Mississippi John HurtToday! (2025 Remaster)FolkVanguard
LettuceLettuce with the Colorado SymphonyFunkLettuce Records
The Pro-TeensMF TEEN: Your Concurrence In The Above Is AssumedHip-HopCollege Of Knowledge Records
Ebba ÅsmanWhen You KnowJazzDorado
Ella FitzgeraldThe Moment Of Truth: Ella At The ColiseumJazzVerve
Hot 8 Brass BandBig TubaJazzTru Thoughts
Hot 8 Brass BandBig Tuba (Instrumentals)JazzTru Thoughts
Joe HendersonMultiple (2025 Remaster)JazzMilestone
Joe PassVirtuoso (2025 Remaster)JazzConcord
Celia CruzSon con Guaguancó (Remastered 2025)LatinTico
Paquita la del BarrioBorrate (Remastered 2025)LatinConcord
Pete Rodríguez y su ConjuntoLatin Boogaloo (Remastered 2025)LatinAlegre Records
TRÍADADe Versiones y AlmaLatinVerve / Mercury
Casino HeartsA Walk In The Grass EPRockCasino Hearts
cootie catcherShy at firstRockQT3EX2434746
Deep Sea DiverBillboard HeartRockSub Pop Records
Eliza NiemiProgress BakeryRockTin Angel Records
Folk Implosion, TheDare to Be SurprisedRockUSA3B0300001
Hamilton LeithauserThis Side of the IslandRockGlassnote
HotWaxHot ShockRockMarathon Artists
Japanese BreakfastFor Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)RockDead Oceans
Moreish IdolsAll In The GameRockSpeedy Wunderground
Nick HexumWaxing Nostalgic - EPRockSKP
SantanaSentientRock2025 Candid
Sharp PinsRadio DDRRockK/Perennial
Eric GabrielSamaraSinger/SongwriterEric Gabriel
TaminoEvery Dawn’s a MountainSinger/SongwriterCommunion Group Ltd
Sir WomanIf It All Works OutSoulONErpm
BatheInside Voice(s)Soul/R&BMNRK
MichiDirty TalkSoul/R&BStones Throw Records
SerebiiDimeSoul/R&BInnovative Leisure
Alfonso Zenga, Paolo GattiEli Roth's Red Light DiscoWorldCreazioni Artistiche Musicali
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Amy MillanWire WalksAlternative/IndieLast Gang Records; MNRK Music Group
Choses SauvagesCours toujoursAlternative/IndieAudiogram
Choses SauvagesEn joueAlternative/IndieAudiogram
Club ComaChanging The RulesAlternative/IndieTCAIK2431669
Club ComaGood ThingAlternative/IndieTCAHX2401198
CocoRosieYesterdayAlternative/IndieJoyful Noise Recordings
DorioMake My WorldAlternative/IndieEarth Libraries
Jenny HvalTo be a roseAlternative/Indie4AD
Lael NealeDown on the FreewayAlternative/IndieSub Pop Records
lavenderharlequin/los días azulesAlternative/IndieNight Time Stories
Mae PowellRope You InAlternative/IndieColemine
Perfume GeniusClean HeartAlternative/IndieMatador
Phoebe RingsAseuraiAlternative/IndieCarpark
Tunde AdebimpeGod KnowsAlternative/IndieSub Pop Records
Artists for ActionWhich Side Are You OnAmericanaUnknown Publisher
Heavy Diamond RingDon't Go It AloneAmericanaGitcha
Joe BonamassaShake This GroundAmericanaJ&R Adventures
The Faux PawsNightAmericanaGreat Bear
The ShootoutsTrampoline (feat. Lindsay Lou)AmericanaThe Shootouts
Alison Krauss & Union StationRichmond On The JamesBluegrassDown The Road
Off The RailsComing Home To YouBluegrassOff The Rails Music
Off The RailsConcrete and SteelBluegrassOff The Rails Music
Off The RailsI'm Blue I'm LonesomeBluegrassOff The Rails Music
Off The RailsRide ForeverBluegrassOff The Rails Music
Off The RailsShe FliesBluegrassOff The Rails Music
Off The RailsTequilaBluegrassOff The Rails Music
Zach TopBad LuckBluegrassLeo33
Blue CactusThis Kind Of RainCountrySleepy Cat
Jesse DanielMy Time Is Gonna ComeCountryLightning Rod
Kat HastyThe Family BusinessCountryJackie Java
Sterling DrakeIn My DreamsCountryMissing Piece
Willie NelsonOh What a Beautiful WorldCountrySony Music
49th & MainDistractionsElectronicCounter Records
49th & MainDistractions (Radio Edit)ElectronicCounter Records
Barry Can't SwimThe Person You'd Like To BeElectronicNinja Tune
Chaos In The CBDI Wanna Tell Somebody (feat. Josh Milan)ElectronicIn Dust We Trust
Chaos In The CBDI Wanna Tell Somebody (feat. Josh Milan)ElectronicIn Dust We Trust
Chaos In The CBDLove Language (feat. Nathan Haines)ElectronicIn Dust We Trust
Chaos In The CBDLove Language (feat.Nathan Haines) (Radio Edit)ElectronicIn Dust We Trust
Kuna MazeBlastElectronicTru Thoughts
Kuna MazeBristol ChangesElectronicTru Thoughts
Kuna MazeStabElectronicTru Thoughts
Mark PritchardThis Conversation Is Missing Your Voice (Radio Edit)ElectronicWarp
Nelly FurtadoSay It Right - Adana Twins RemixElectronicGeffen Records
Nelly FurtadoSay It Right - Rinzen RemixElectronicGeffen Records
Nelly FurtadoSay It Right (Deborah de Luca remix)ElectronicGeffen Records
YaejiPondeggiElectronicXL Recordings
I'm With HerAncient LightFolkRounder
Noah Cyrus & Fleet FoxesDont Put It All On MeFolkColumbia
Van MorrisonDown to JoyFolkExile Productions
Jane McNealyAs It LaysFunkLo Flo
Jane McNealyPlay ItFunkLo Flo
Tune-YardsLimelight (Clean)Funk4AD
DoechiiAnxiety (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapSamples ’n’ Seconds Records
Doechii**FCC WARNING** AnxietyHip-Hop/RapSamples ’n’ Seconds Records
Fly AnakinThe Times (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapLex Records
HiromiBalloon PopJazzTelarc
HiromiPendulumJazzTelarc
The Sure Fire Soul EnsembleFreddieJazzColemine
Adrian QuesadaOjos Secos (Feat. Cuco)LatinATO
Half GringaWhat's the WordLatinQZM2N2100019
Half GringaGlacier WalkerLatinQZM2N2100020
Lulada ClubLulada Llegó(Radio Edit)LatinNu-Tone
Lulada ClubLulada Llegó(Album Version)LatinNu-Tone
Lulada ClubLa PalmaLatinNu-Tone
Rita DontePaseo de las misionesLatinAnsonia
Rita DonteZunzun BabaLatinAnsonia
Michael Franti & SpearheadBreak Up With EverythingPopBoo Boo Wax
MobleyHad to Be TherePopLast Gang Records; MNRK Records LP
MobleyNo ExitPopLast Gang Records; MNRK Records LP
MobleyY'r GhostPopLast Gang Records; MNRK Records LP
The Head and the HeartAfter the Setting SunPopVerve
YunoBlestPopSub Pop Records
The Bug ClubJealous BoyPunkSub Pop
The Bug ClubHave U Ever Been 2 WalesPunkSub Pop Records
PachymanHard to Part (Clean)ReggaeATO
A.J. CroceI Got A FeelingRockSeedling
Andrew GabbardOpen RoadRockColemine
Black Country, New RoadHappy BirthdayRockNinja Tune
Car Seat HeadrestGethsemane (Clean Radio Edit)RockMatador
DeerhoofSparrow SparrowRockJoyful Noise Recordings
DestroyerHydroplaning Off the Edge of the WorldRockMerge Records
DestroyerCataract TimeRockMerge Records
Duane HooverSorrowRockDuane Hoover Music
Duane HooverAll Over AgainRockDuane Hoover Music
feeble little horseThis Is RealRockSaddle Creek Records
FoxwarrenListen2meRockAnti
HAIMRelationships [Clean]RockSony
Jesse RoperDangerRockBlue Heron Music
Liv KennedyFire On The FreewayRockLiv Kennedy
M Ross PerkinsI Don't Wanna Be So HighRockColemine
MamalarkyAnhedoniaRockEpitaph
MIYNTBlu-Ray LandRockB3SCI Records
MIYNTData LifeRockB3SCI Records
MIYNTMoneydogRockB3SCI Records
Pink FloydEchoesRockSony
sombrback to friendsRockWarner Records
StereophonicsSeems Like You Don't Know MeRockThe Stereophonics Limited
TriathalonRIPRockLex Records
HyldonUm Lugar LegalSinger/SongwriterJazz Is Dead
Jensen McRaePraying For Your DownfallSinger/SongwriterDead Oceans
TaminoWillowSinger/SongwriterCommunion Group Ltd
El Michels AffairKodakSoulBig Crown
Tanika CharlesHere When You’re ReadySoulRecord Kicks
Valerie JuneSweet Things Just for YouSoulConcord Records; June Tunes Music, Inc.
BatheCapsize (Clean)Soul/R&BMNRK Records LP
Durand Jones & The IndicationsBeen So LongSoul/R&BDead Oceans
Kelly FinniganTrust In MeSoul/R&BColemine
Kendra MorrisIn My HouseSoul/R&BColemine
Patchwork Inc. & Wyatt WaddellWhatever Makes You HappySoul/R&BColemine
Silas ShortGUYSoul/R&BStones Throw
Silas ShortL-TRAINSoul/R&BStones Throw
The CharitiesFatal AttractionSoul/R&BColemine
The CharitiesIt's Your TurnSoul/R&BNu-Tone
The CharitiesStrangersSoul/R&BNu-Tone
The McCharmlysBreak My HeartSoul/R&BNu-Tone
YukimiPeace ReignSoul/R&BNinja Tune
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo