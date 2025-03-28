New Releases: March 28, 2025

SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Amy Millan Wire Walks Alternative/Indie Last Gang Records; MNRK Music Group

Choses Sauvages Cours toujours Alternative/Indie Audiogram

Choses Sauvages En joue Alternative/Indie Audiogram

Club Coma Changing The Rules Alternative/Indie TCAIK2431669

Club Coma Good Thing Alternative/Indie TCAHX2401198

CocoRosie Yesterday Alternative/Indie Joyful Noise Recordings

Dorio Make My World Alternative/Indie Earth Libraries

Jenny Hval To be a rose Alternative/Indie 4AD

Lael Neale Down on the Freeway Alternative/Indie Sub Pop Records

lavender harlequin/los días azules Alternative/Indie Night Time Stories

Mae Powell Rope You In Alternative/Indie Colemine

Perfume Genius Clean Heart Alternative/Indie Matador

Phoebe Rings Aseurai Alternative/Indie Carpark

Tunde Adebimpe God Knows Alternative/Indie Sub Pop Records

Artists for Action Which Side Are You On Americana Unknown Publisher

Heavy Diamond Ring Don't Go It Alone Americana Gitcha

Joe Bonamassa Shake This Ground Americana J&R Adventures

The Faux Paws Night Americana Great Bear

The Shootouts Trampoline (feat. Lindsay Lou) Americana The Shootouts

Alison Krauss & Union Station Richmond On The James Bluegrass Down The Road

Off The Rails Coming Home To You Bluegrass Off The Rails Music

Off The Rails Concrete and Steel Bluegrass Off The Rails Music

Off The Rails I'm Blue I'm Lonesome Bluegrass Off The Rails Music

Off The Rails Ride Forever Bluegrass Off The Rails Music

Off The Rails She Flies Bluegrass Off The Rails Music

Off The Rails Tequila Bluegrass Off The Rails Music

Zach Top Bad Luck Bluegrass Leo33

Blue Cactus This Kind Of Rain Country Sleepy Cat

Jesse Daniel My Time Is Gonna Come Country Lightning Rod

Kat Hasty The Family Business Country Jackie Java

Sterling Drake In My Dreams Country Missing Piece

Willie Nelson Oh What a Beautiful World Country Sony Music

49th & Main Distractions Electronic Counter Records

49th & Main Distractions (Radio Edit) Electronic Counter Records

Barry Can't Swim The Person You'd Like To Be Electronic Ninja Tune

Chaos In The CBD I Wanna Tell Somebody (feat. Josh Milan) Electronic In Dust We Trust

Chaos In The CBD I Wanna Tell Somebody (feat. Josh Milan) Electronic In Dust We Trust

Chaos In The CBD Love Language (feat. Nathan Haines) Electronic In Dust We Trust

Chaos In The CBD Love Language (feat.Nathan Haines) (Radio Edit) Electronic In Dust We Trust

Kuna Maze Blast Electronic Tru Thoughts

Kuna Maze Bristol Changes Electronic Tru Thoughts

Kuna Maze Stab Electronic Tru Thoughts

Mark Pritchard This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice (Radio Edit) Electronic Warp

Nelly Furtado Say It Right - Adana Twins Remix Electronic Geffen Records

Nelly Furtado Say It Right - Rinzen Remix Electronic Geffen Records

Nelly Furtado Say It Right (Deborah de Luca remix) Electronic Geffen Records

Yaeji Pondeggi Electronic XL Recordings

I'm With Her Ancient Light Folk Rounder

Noah Cyrus & Fleet Foxes Dont Put It All On Me Folk Columbia

Van Morrison Down to Joy Folk Exile Productions

Jane McNealy As It Lays Funk Lo Flo

Jane McNealy Play It Funk Lo Flo

Tune-Yards Limelight (Clean) Funk 4AD

Doechii Anxiety (Clean) Hip-Hop/Rap Samples ’n’ Seconds Records

Doechii **FCC WARNING** Anxiety Hip-Hop/Rap Samples ’n’ Seconds Records

Fly Anakin The Times (Clean) Hip-Hop/Rap Lex Records

Hiromi Balloon Pop Jazz Telarc

Hiromi Pendulum Jazz Telarc

The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble Freddie Jazz Colemine

Adrian Quesada Ojos Secos (Feat. Cuco) Latin ATO

Half Gringa What's the Word Latin QZM2N2100019

Half Gringa Glacier Walker Latin QZM2N2100020

Lulada Club Lulada Llegó(Radio Edit) Latin Nu-Tone

Lulada Club Lulada Llegó(Album Version) Latin Nu-Tone

Lulada Club La Palma Latin Nu-Tone

Rita Donte Paseo de las misiones Latin Ansonia

Rita Donte Zunzun Baba Latin Ansonia

Michael Franti & Spearhead Break Up With Everything Pop Boo Boo Wax

Mobley Had to Be There Pop Last Gang Records; MNRK Records LP

Mobley No Exit Pop Last Gang Records; MNRK Records LP

Mobley Y'r Ghost Pop Last Gang Records; MNRK Records LP

The Head and the Heart After the Setting Sun Pop Verve

Yuno Blest Pop Sub Pop Records

The Bug Club Jealous Boy Punk Sub Pop

The Bug Club Have U Ever Been 2 Wales Punk Sub Pop Records

Pachyman Hard to Part (Clean) Reggae ATO

A.J. Croce I Got A Feeling Rock Seedling

Andrew Gabbard Open Road Rock Colemine

Black Country, New Road Happy Birthday Rock Ninja Tune

Car Seat Headrest Gethsemane (Clean Radio Edit) Rock Matador

Deerhoof Sparrow Sparrow Rock Joyful Noise Recordings

Destroyer Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World Rock Merge Records

Destroyer Cataract Time Rock Merge Records

Duane Hoover Sorrow Rock Duane Hoover Music

Duane Hoover All Over Again Rock Duane Hoover Music

feeble little horse This Is Real Rock Saddle Creek Records

Foxwarren Listen2me Rock Anti

HAIM Relationships [Clean] Rock Sony

Jesse Roper Danger Rock Blue Heron Music

Liv Kennedy Fire On The Freeway Rock Liv Kennedy

M Ross Perkins I Don't Wanna Be So High Rock Colemine

Mamalarky Anhedonia Rock Epitaph

MIYNT Blu-Ray Land Rock B3SCI Records

MIYNT Data Life Rock B3SCI Records

MIYNT Moneydog Rock B3SCI Records

Pink Floyd Echoes Rock Sony

sombr back to friends Rock Warner Records

Stereophonics Seems Like You Don't Know Me Rock The Stereophonics Limited

Triathalon RIP Rock Lex Records

Hyldon Um Lugar Legal Singer/Songwriter Jazz Is Dead

Jensen McRae Praying For Your Downfall Singer/Songwriter Dead Oceans

Tamino Willow Singer/Songwriter Communion Group Ltd

El Michels Affair Kodak Soul Big Crown

Tanika Charles Here When You’re Ready Soul Record Kicks

Valerie June Sweet Things Just for You Soul Concord Records; June Tunes Music, Inc.

Bathe Capsize (Clean) Soul/R&B MNRK Records LP

Durand Jones & The Indications Been So Long Soul/R&B Dead Oceans

Kelly Finnigan Trust In Me Soul/R&B Colemine

Kendra Morris In My House Soul/R&B Colemine

Patchwork Inc. & Wyatt Waddell Whatever Makes You Happy Soul/R&B Colemine

Silas Short GUY Soul/R&B Stones Throw

Silas Short L-TRAIN Soul/R&B Stones Throw

The Charities Fatal Attraction Soul/R&B Colemine

The Charities It's Your Turn Soul/R&B Nu-Tone

The Charities Strangers Soul/R&B Nu-Tone

The McCharmlys Break My Heart Soul/R&B Nu-Tone