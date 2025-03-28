New Releases: March 28, 2025

|SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Amy Millan
|Wire Walks
|Alternative/Indie
|Last Gang Records; MNRK Music Group
|Choses Sauvages
|Cours toujours
|Alternative/Indie
|Audiogram
|Choses Sauvages
|En joue
|Alternative/Indie
|Audiogram
|Club Coma
|Changing The Rules
|Alternative/Indie
|TCAIK2431669
|Club Coma
|Good Thing
|Alternative/Indie
|TCAHX2401198
|CocoRosie
|Yesterday
|Alternative/Indie
|Joyful Noise Recordings
|Dorio
|Make My World
|Alternative/Indie
|Earth Libraries
|Jenny Hval
|To be a rose
|Alternative/Indie
|4AD
|Lael Neale
|Down on the Freeway
|Alternative/Indie
|Sub Pop Records
|lavender
|harlequin/los días azules
|Alternative/Indie
|Night Time Stories
|Mae Powell
|Rope You In
|Alternative/Indie
|Colemine
|Perfume Genius
|Clean Heart
|Alternative/Indie
|Matador
|Phoebe Rings
|Aseurai
|Alternative/Indie
|Carpark
|Tunde Adebimpe
|God Knows
|Alternative/Indie
|Sub Pop Records
|Artists for Action
|Which Side Are You On
|Americana
|Unknown Publisher
|Heavy Diamond Ring
|Don't Go It Alone
|Americana
|Gitcha
|Joe Bonamassa
|Shake This Ground
|Americana
|J&R Adventures
|The Faux Paws
|Night
|Americana
|Great Bear
|The Shootouts
|Trampoline (feat. Lindsay Lou)
|Americana
|The Shootouts
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|Richmond On The James
|Bluegrass
|Down The Road
|Off The Rails
|Coming Home To You
|Bluegrass
|Off The Rails Music
|Off The Rails
|Concrete and Steel
|Bluegrass
|Off The Rails Music
|Off The Rails
|I'm Blue I'm Lonesome
|Bluegrass
|Off The Rails Music
|Off The Rails
|Ride Forever
|Bluegrass
|Off The Rails Music
|Off The Rails
|She Flies
|Bluegrass
|Off The Rails Music
|Off The Rails
|Tequila
|Bluegrass
|Off The Rails Music
|Zach Top
|Bad Luck
|Bluegrass
|Leo33
|Blue Cactus
|This Kind Of Rain
|Country
|Sleepy Cat
|Jesse Daniel
|My Time Is Gonna Come
|Country
|Lightning Rod
|Kat Hasty
|The Family Business
|Country
|Jackie Java
|Sterling Drake
|In My Dreams
|Country
|Missing Piece
|Willie Nelson
|Oh What a Beautiful World
|Country
|Sony Music
|49th & Main
|Distractions
|Electronic
|Counter Records
|49th & Main
|Distractions (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|Counter Records
|Barry Can't Swim
|The Person You'd Like To Be
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|Chaos In The CBD
|I Wanna Tell Somebody (feat. Josh Milan)
|Electronic
|In Dust We Trust
|Chaos In The CBD
|I Wanna Tell Somebody (feat. Josh Milan)
|Electronic
|In Dust We Trust
|Chaos In The CBD
|Love Language (feat. Nathan Haines)
|Electronic
|In Dust We Trust
|Chaos In The CBD
|Love Language (feat.Nathan Haines) (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|In Dust We Trust
|Kuna Maze
|Blast
|Electronic
|Tru Thoughts
|Kuna Maze
|Bristol Changes
|Electronic
|Tru Thoughts
|Kuna Maze
|Stab
|Electronic
|Tru Thoughts
|Mark Pritchard
|This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|Warp
|Nelly Furtado
|Say It Right - Adana Twins Remix
|Electronic
|Geffen Records
|Nelly Furtado
|Say It Right - Rinzen Remix
|Electronic
|Geffen Records
|Nelly Furtado
|Say It Right (Deborah de Luca remix)
|Electronic
|Geffen Records
|Yaeji
|Pondeggi
|Electronic
|XL Recordings
|I'm With Her
|Ancient Light
|Folk
|Rounder
|Noah Cyrus & Fleet Foxes
|Dont Put It All On Me
|Folk
|Columbia
|Van Morrison
|Down to Joy
|Folk
|Exile Productions
|Jane McNealy
|As It Lays
|Funk
|Lo Flo
|Jane McNealy
|Play It
|Funk
|Lo Flo
|Tune-Yards
|Limelight (Clean)
|Funk
|4AD
|Doechii
|Anxiety (Clean)
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Samples ’n’ Seconds Records
|Doechii
|**FCC WARNING** Anxiety
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Samples ’n’ Seconds Records
|Fly Anakin
|The Times (Clean)
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Lex Records
|Hiromi
|Balloon Pop
|Jazz
|Telarc
|Hiromi
|Pendulum
|Jazz
|Telarc
|The Sure Fire Soul Ensemble
|Freddie
|Jazz
|Colemine
|Adrian Quesada
|Ojos Secos (Feat. Cuco)
|Latin
|ATO
|Half Gringa
|What's the Word
|Latin
|QZM2N2100019
|Half Gringa
|Glacier Walker
|Latin
|QZM2N2100020
|Lulada Club
|Lulada Llegó(Radio Edit)
|Latin
|Nu-Tone
|Lulada Club
|Lulada Llegó(Album Version)
|Latin
|Nu-Tone
|Lulada Club
|La Palma
|Latin
|Nu-Tone
|Rita Donte
|Paseo de las misiones
|Latin
|Ansonia
|Rita Donte
|Zunzun Baba
|Latin
|Ansonia
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|Break Up With Everything
|Pop
|Boo Boo Wax
|Mobley
|Had to Be There
|Pop
|Last Gang Records; MNRK Records LP
|Mobley
|No Exit
|Pop
|Last Gang Records; MNRK Records LP
|Mobley
|Y'r Ghost
|Pop
|Last Gang Records; MNRK Records LP
|The Head and the Heart
|After the Setting Sun
|Pop
|Verve
|Yuno
|Blest
|Pop
|Sub Pop Records
|The Bug Club
|Jealous Boy
|Punk
|Sub Pop
|The Bug Club
|Have U Ever Been 2 Wales
|Punk
|Sub Pop Records
|Pachyman
|Hard to Part (Clean)
|Reggae
|ATO
|A.J. Croce
|I Got A Feeling
|Rock
|Seedling
|Andrew Gabbard
|Open Road
|Rock
|Colemine
|Black Country, New Road
|Happy Birthday
|Rock
|Ninja Tune
|Car Seat Headrest
|Gethsemane (Clean Radio Edit)
|Rock
|Matador
|Deerhoof
|Sparrow Sparrow
|Rock
|Joyful Noise Recordings
|Destroyer
|Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World
|Rock
|Merge Records
|Destroyer
|Cataract Time
|Rock
|Merge Records
|Duane Hoover
|Sorrow
|Rock
|Duane Hoover Music
|Duane Hoover
|All Over Again
|Rock
|Duane Hoover Music
|feeble little horse
|This Is Real
|Rock
|Saddle Creek Records
|Foxwarren
|Listen2me
|Rock
|Anti
|HAIM
|Relationships [Clean]
|Rock
|Sony
|Jesse Roper
|Danger
|Rock
|Blue Heron Music
|Liv Kennedy
|Fire On The Freeway
|Rock
|Liv Kennedy
|M Ross Perkins
|I Don't Wanna Be So High
|Rock
|Colemine
|Mamalarky
|Anhedonia
|Rock
|Epitaph
|MIYNT
|Blu-Ray Land
|Rock
|B3SCI Records
|MIYNT
|Data Life
|Rock
|B3SCI Records
|MIYNT
|Moneydog
|Rock
|B3SCI Records
|Pink Floyd
|Echoes
|Rock
|Sony
|sombr
|back to friends
|Rock
|Warner Records
|Stereophonics
|Seems Like You Don't Know Me
|Rock
|The Stereophonics Limited
|Triathalon
|RIP
|Rock
|Lex Records
|Hyldon
|Um Lugar Legal
|Singer/Songwriter
|Jazz Is Dead
|Jensen McRae
|Praying For Your Downfall
|Singer/Songwriter
|Dead Oceans
|Tamino
|Willow
|Singer/Songwriter
|Communion Group Ltd
|El Michels Affair
|Kodak
|Soul
|Big Crown
|Tanika Charles
|Here When You’re Ready
|Soul
|Record Kicks
|Valerie June
|Sweet Things Just for You
|Soul
|Concord Records; June Tunes Music, Inc.
|Bathe
|Capsize (Clean)
|Soul/R&B
|MNRK Records LP
|Durand Jones & The Indications
|Been So Long
|Soul/R&B
|Dead Oceans
|Kelly Finnigan
|Trust In Me
|Soul/R&B
|Colemine
|Kendra Morris
|In My House
|Soul/R&B
|Colemine
|Patchwork Inc. & Wyatt Waddell
|Whatever Makes You Happy
|Soul/R&B
|Colemine
|Silas Short
|GUY
|Soul/R&B
|Stones Throw
|Silas Short
|L-TRAIN
|Soul/R&B
|Stones Throw
|The Charities
|Fatal Attraction
|Soul/R&B
|Colemine
|The Charities
|It's Your Turn
|Soul/R&B
|Nu-Tone
|The Charities
|Strangers
|Soul/R&B
|Nu-Tone
|The McCharmlys
|Break My Heart
|Soul/R&B
|Nu-Tone
|Yukimi
|Peace Reign
|Soul/R&B
|Ninja Tune