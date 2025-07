When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds they'd previously allocated to public media and foreign aid, there was just one program that lawmakers decided to spare: The U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative or PEPFAR. Does that mean PEPFAR will return to its original role leading the world's HIV/AIDS response? Radio ran on ATC on Wednesday. DIgital for Thursday, hope to publish by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2025 NPR