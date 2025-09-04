Florida musicain wins KVNF SUV raffle

A traveling musician from Florida who dreamed of owning a Toyota Forerunner saw his wish come true on September 2, 2025.

Adam, from Delray Beach, Florida purchased one KVNF raffle ticket while his band Artikal Sound System was in the area playing at the Ridgway Concert Series in July.

Ticket number 2501 proved to be Adam's 'ticket' to a brand new 2025 Toyota Forerunner from raffle sponsor Hellman Motors in Delta, Colorado.

Following the 'pulling ' of the winning ticket, KVNF Station Manager called Adam with the amazing news and find out how he was feeling.

"I am about to pass out," said Adam after hearing that he was this year's lucky winner.

"Well, I know it's a pretty awesome experience and just like you're going through you're almost speechless because you don't even know what to think," Hellman told the overwhelmed winner.

The live drawing held at the Belmont Building, home of KVNF in Paonia, Colorado, was an exciting time for listeners, KVNF staff and raffle sponsors including Hellman Motors, Alpine Bank in Delta and Big B's Delicious Orchards in the North Fork Valley.

Joining KVNF Station Manager Ashley Krest for the big event were KVNF Raffle sponsors Bill Hellman, owner of Hellman Motors and Brison Crow, Assistant Vice President Manager of Alpine Bank in Delta. Jeff Schwartz, owner of Big B's Delicious Orchards, was unable to attend.

KVNF staff, board members and volunteers sold 5,499 tickets over a three month period during various events in Ouray, Ridgway, Montrose, Delta and Paonia.

KVNF Station Manger Ashley Krest thanked everyone who purchased a KVNF Raffle Ticket this year. Proceeds from the raffle, certified by the State of Colorado, go to support the community radio station which serves 10,000 square miles on Colorado's Western Slope.

