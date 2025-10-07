Fall Drive Kicks Off | RESIST THE SILENCE

What a time we’re living in! The loss of our federal funding is the greatest challenge KVNF has faced in 46 years of broadcasting. Losing 20% of our income, along with the uncertain ripple effects across all of public media, is no joke. And it comes at a moment when all media is under attack and freedom of the press is at risk.

That’s why this year’s Fall Drive theme, Resist the Silence, matters so deeply. It speaks to our shared resilience and commitment to amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard. On the Western Slope, KVNF radio silence would mean your news, your stories, your impact, and your lifeline in emergencies would go dark. Now, more than ever, KVNF needs YOU.

Your support turns values into action that keeps community media thriving. Our goal for this Fall Drive is our largest yet: $83,000. Your donation ensures KVNF remains strong for the future.

The Fall Drive runs October 8–14. Be sure to check out our thank-you gifts, featuring brand-new KVNF gear and watch our website for adventures, trips, wellness packages, and more.

Together, let’s resist the silence and keep KVNF vital and strong.

In solidarity,

KVNF Staff, DJs and Volunteers

FALL DRIVE THANK YOU GIFTS



$70: Merino-Wool Blend Hat (dark gray or khaki)

$150: Cotton Canvas Messenger Tote

$200: Get BOTH!

SPECIAL OFFER



The Colorado Sun — With a separate $120 donation, receive a 1-year subscription to the Sunday member-only E-Newsletter (begins late October).

PRE-DRIVE GIVE-AWAY

Limited-Time! Big B’s Cabin Giveaway — Enter to win a 2-night stay in Hotchkiss, CO (2026). No donation required. (offer ended Oct. 5). STAY TUNED FOR THE WINNER!

RESIST THE SILENCE — CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION!