KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - Time
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band
Time (Resonatin' Records/Thirty Tigers)
Americana • Blues • Soul • Folk • Reggae
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues band bring us Time, which was recorded back in 2010 but is only now seeing release. The collection offers a diverse range of musical influences spanning from Blues to Folk to Soul to Caribbean roots music. The album feels deeply rooted and lived-in but equally as energized as Mahal’s 1968 debut.