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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - Time

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:35 AM MDT

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band
Time (Resonatin' Records/Thirty Tigers)
Americana • Blues • Soul • Folk • Reggae

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues band bring us Time, which was recorded back in 2010 but is only now seeing release. The collection offers a diverse range of musical influences spanning from Blues to Folk to Soul to Caribbean roots music. The album feels deeply rooted and lived-in but equally as energized as Mahal’s 1968 debut.

Listen to Time by Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo