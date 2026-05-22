Top Spin: Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band - Time

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band

Time (Resonatin' Records/Thirty Tigers)

Americana • Blues • Soul • Folk • Reggae

Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues band bring us Time, which was recorded back in 2010 but is only now seeing release. The collection offers a diverse range of musical influences spanning from Blues to Folk to Soul to Caribbean roots music. The album feels deeply rooted and lived-in but equally as energized as Mahal’s 1968 debut.

Listen to Time by Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band here.