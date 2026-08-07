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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: mary in the junkyard - Role Model Hermit

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 7, 2026 at 1:21 PM MDT

mary in the junkyard
Role Model Hermit
(AMF Records)

The London trio’s debut LP makes its way to KVNF’s top spin this week. This is a record that prioritizes mood and atmosphere with a sound that blends indie folk, art rock, and a touch of grunge alongside orchestral strings and ritualistic percussion. The songs are a collection of dark fables that explore themes of alienation and metamorphosis. You can spend a lot of time with this album and find new meaning with each listen.

Listen to Role Model Hermit here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo