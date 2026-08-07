Top Spin: mary in the junkyard - Role Model Hermit

mary in the junkyard

Role Model Hermit

(AMF Records)

The London trio’s debut LP makes its way to KVNF’s top spin this week. This is a record that prioritizes mood and atmosphere with a sound that blends indie folk, art rock, and a touch of grunge alongside orchestral strings and ritualistic percussion. The songs are a collection of dark fables that explore themes of alienation and metamorphosis. You can spend a lot of time with this album and find new meaning with each listen.

Listen to Role Model Hermit here.