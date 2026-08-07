KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: mary in the junkyard - Role Model Hermit
mary in the junkyard
Role Model Hermit
(AMF Records)
The London trio’s debut LP makes its way to KVNF’s top spin this week. This is a record that prioritizes mood and atmosphere with a sound that blends indie folk, art rock, and a touch of grunge alongside orchestral strings and ritualistic percussion. The songs are a collection of dark fables that explore themes of alienation and metamorphosis. You can spend a lot of time with this album and find new meaning with each listen.