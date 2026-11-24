January 2020. That’s when Bryan Wachs and his business partner launched QuikrStuff , a bike-rack manufacturer in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“It was scary, challenging, all the above,” Wachs said.

Almost immediately, the pandemic threw the startup’s supply chain into chaos, making it nearly impossible to secure the aluminum needed to build the racks. But the next couple of years brought an upside: a surge of customers eager to escape working from home.

“‘Hey, I’ve got to get outside. I'm going to buy a bike. I never bike ride,’” Wachs said. “Well, now they had a bike in their garage.”

Sales climbed from roughly half a million dollars in 2021 to more than $3 million in 2023 . The company expanded production to keep up with demand, moving into a 14,000-square-foot factory in 2024.

Meanwhile, the economy surrounding the company has changed. For one, President Trump’s significant expansion of tariffs brought uncertainty and higher input costs that exist to this day.

Stephanie Daniel / KUNC Nyles Strey repairs a bike at Slope Style Ski + Bike in Breckenridge in 2023. Bike sales boomed during the pandemic as more people sought to get outdoors.

QuikrStuff makes modular hitch racks that can be assembled without tools and hold heavy e-bikes. They’re manufactured and assembled in Colorado, but most of the aluminum is imported from Canada, subject to tariffs.

“So, what do you do? You have to raise the prices to the customer, and hopefully the customer will digest that increase,” Wachs said.

Wachs has been candid about the ups and downs of the business in videos and blog posts . He said QuikrStuff is still seeing strong sales and customer feedback. But with rising inputs across the board, now is not the time for big, new investments.

“We're just gonna keep our heads down and keep building and iterating on the product, and just making it better and better,” he said, “and trying to get to it where everybody can get a good, nice bonus check at the end of the year and have a decent family life.”

QuikrStuff’s experience reflects a broader pattern in the outdoor economy. Businesses rode a wave of pandemic-era enthusiasm. New federal data shows the industry, spanning everything from RV sales to travel, is still expanding. But it’s lost some steam.

Outdoor recreation increased more slowly than the overall economy last year. Industry leaders cited headwinds including tariffs, inflation, and cost concerns among customers.

And while more Americans are getting outside, they’re doing it less often – on average, taking about 5 fewer outings a year than before the pandemic. Outdoors businesses are trying to adjust.

“I think it should be a wake-up call for folks,” said Conor Hall, who leads Colorado’s state outdoor recreation industry office. “As such an important economic driver for this state, this is something we need to invest in and support, and do what we can to help get through kind of a tough time here, because it impacts all of us.”

Rachel Cohen / KUNC Rows of jackets are in queue be photographed at a Tersus warehouse before they're listed for resale on outdoor brands' websites.

Yet the trends creating challenges for the outdoor industry at large are also presenting opportunities for some businesses. Take Tersus Solutions . The company in the Denver area handles resale operations for more than two dozen outdoor brands, including The North Face and Patagonia.

As shoppers think twice about buying new gear, Tersus allows brands to present a more affordable alternative.

“We call ourselves the backbone of re-commerce,” said CEO Peter Whitcomb, looking out over a bustling warehouse floor lined with boxes of fleeces, puffy jackets and camping gear.

Whitcomb explained how it works. When a brand gets a damaged return or a customer trades in used gear through a takeback program, that product might be sent to Tersus. Tersus sorts it, inspects it and cleans it in a special, waterless carbon dioxide laundry machine the company designed. Then, it makes any needed repairs and lists the item back on the brand’s website, ready for its next owner.

“Every jacket has a certain number of days on the trail, every shoe has a certain number of miles in it, every tent has a certain number of nights in it,” Whitcomb said. “Our job is to maximize that useful life of the product.”

Rachel Cohen / KUNC Peter Whitcomb, the CEO of Tersus Solutions, showcases industrial CO2 washing machines that clean fabric without water. The company has found opportunity as more outdoor brands venture into the secondhand market.

Whitcomb said resale does more than keep gear out of landfills. It gives brands another way to make money from products they’ve already sold. That caught the attention of more companies last year when tariffs increased the cost of importing goods. With resale, they could focus on stuff already circulating in North America.

“They could kind of tap into the consumer's closet and garage,” Whitcomb said.

Offering used gear also helps brands reach younger shoppers and people who might be reluctant to spend big on a new ski jacket, for example.