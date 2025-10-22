© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Playwright Anton Dudley on His One-Person Musical ‘The Rehydration of Edith Pilaf’

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By James Barrs
Published October 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT

A conversation with playwright and performer Anton Dudly, who performs his one-person musical, The Rehydration of Edith Pilaf this week at the Hearth in Paonia on Saturday the 25th at 7pm.

The Rehydration of Edith Pilaf is a funny yet heart-wrenching musical that uses the cabaret stage to move through memory, fantasy, and reality. To find the mother he never knew, a man retraces his starstruck mother’s exhilarating journey across Europe, with only her music as his guide.
