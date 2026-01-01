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Blues and Other Colors
Tuesday 1:00-4:00pm
Hosted by Todd Hines

The Best Cure for the Blues is the Blues. Join Cynthia Hines, "Sweetheart of the Rodeo on the Radio" every Tuesday for her unique insights into blues music and a rockin' good time.

2-week archive of shows here.

You can join the Blues Air Force by making a dollar-a-day pledge, $365, during Blues & Other Colors in the Fall or Spring Pledge Drive as a one-time gift, or make monthly payments with a credit card, check or automatic withdrawal from your bank account and receive a stylin' Blues Air Force gift.