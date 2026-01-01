Blues and Other Colors

Tuesday 1:00-4:00pm

The Best Cure for the Blues is the Blues. Join Cynthia Hines, "Sweetheart of the Rodeo on the Radio" every Tuesday for her unique insights into blues music and a rockin' good time.

2-week archive of shows here.

You can join the Blues Air Force by making a dollar-a-day pledge, $365, during Blues & Other Colors in the Fall or Spring Pledge Drive as a one-time gift, or make monthly payments with a credit card, check or automatic withdrawal from your bank account and receive a stylin' Blues Air Force gift.