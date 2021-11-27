KVNF is dedicated to serving the residents within its broadcast area by recognizing and reflecting the diversity of the listening community and presenting a broadcast service that enriches the lives of its listeners. KVNF is committed to presenting a program format that is both entertaining and educational – one that addresses the informational, cultural and artistic needs of its listeners. It is the obligation of the Board of Directors to support the mission and goals of KVNF, to oversee the budget of the station and to promote the interests and welfare of its members.

The KVNF Board of Directors holds regular meetings that are open to the public. Meetings are usually held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. The meeting location rotates, so please follow the schedule below. Finance and Executive committees meet consecutively starting at 9:30 a.m. on the Wednesday before each board meeting.

For more details on the scheduled Board and Committee meetings, see the list below or visit our Board meeting schedule.

The Current Board Members are: Kim Besel - President, Christie Aschwanden - Vice President, Bruce Herr - Secretary, Pam Ellison - Treasurer, Margaret Freeman, Bob Pennetta, Paul Frasier, Betsy Marston and Merrily Talbott.

Meet the Board of Directors!

You can view the following documents here:

For copies of past reports, please contact the General Manager.

