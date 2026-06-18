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80th Annual Cherry Days Festival

80th Annual Cherry Days Festival

The 80th Annual Cherry Days Celebration takes place on July 34e and 4th in Paonia starting at Noon in Paonia Town Park on July 3rd. Musical acts featured include Crystal Creek Band, Charles Wecker, Hard Pressed, Scrapperjacks, North Fork Community Band and Closing Friday is Cryin Shame band.

July 4th bands include: Stray Grass, Dave Jordan Band, Lee Ann Wright with kipoori Woods and closing the evening will be Van Zeppelin: A tribute to Van Halen and Led Zeppelin!

80th Annual Cherry Days Festival
12:00 PM - 09:20 PM, every day through Jul 04, 2026.
80th Annual Cherry Days Festival
Paonia Town Park
Paonia, Colorado 81428
https://paoniacherrydays.com/