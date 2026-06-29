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An Evening with Award-winning Author Terry Tempest Williams

An Evening with Award-winning Author Terry Tempest Williams

The Grand Junction Broadband of Great Old Broads for Wilderness is excited to host award-winning author, Terry Tempest Williams. Terry's new book, "The Glorians," introduces us to visits with ordinary plants, animals and memories that demonstrate our interconnectedness to the natural world. The evening reception includes music, food and beverages. Music is provided by indigenous musicians "Krieg" (Dine and Apache). Lithic Bookstore will have books available for sale.

Tickets are $25.00 and available through Great Old Broads for Wilderness by going to their website, GreatOldBroads.org/events.

Posters around Paonia and at KVNF allow registration with a QR code.

Historic Redlands Community Center
$25.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Grand Junction Broadband, Great Old Broads for Wilderness
9706399424
grandjunctionleaders@greatoldbroads.org
http://greatoldbroads.org

Artist Group Info

Terry Tempest Williams
Historic Redlands Community Center
2463 Broadway
Grand Junction, Colorado 81507
9702450204