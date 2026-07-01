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Auditions, women actor-singers

Auditions, women actor-singers

Auditions for performance Sept 4 and 6. Seeking African American and Native female actor-singer of any age, also 20-something actor-singer of any background. This is a staged reading/performance at the Blue Sage for a new musical by Marty Durlin. There will be a full production in 2027.

KVNF Community Room
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Juniper Circle Productions
970-872-8246
michael@junipercircleproductions.org
https://www.junipercircleproductions.org

Artist Group Info

Marty Durlin
marty.durlin@gmail.com
KVNF Community Room
233 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-4866
ww.kvnf.org