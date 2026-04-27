Bike to School Day
Bike to School Day
Join the Nature Connection and families across Delta County for National Bike & Roll to School Day on May 6th! We’re organizing a Bike Bus at each elementary school in Delta County in partnership with Delta County Public Health and local police departments.
The Nature Connection and local Elementary Schools
07:30 AM - 08:30 AM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Nature Connection
9708725910
bgraves@deltaschools.com
Artist Group Info
jessica.mcgrath@deltaschools.com