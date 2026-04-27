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Bike to School Day

Bike to School Day

Join the Nature Connection and families across Delta County for National Bike & Roll to School Day on May 6th! We’re organizing a Bike Bus at each elementary school in Delta County in partnership with Delta County Public Health and local police departments.

The Nature Connection and local Elementary Schools
07:30 AM - 08:30 AM on Wed, 6 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Nature Connection
9708725910
bgraves@deltaschools.com
thenatureconnection.net

Artist Group Info

jessica.mcgrath@deltaschools.com
The Nature Connection and local Elementary Schools
https://thenatureconnection.net/ride-to-school/