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Cirque Eccentric - An Absurd Burlesque Extravaganza!

Cirque Eccentric - An Absurd Burlesque Extravaganza!

Join the Paradise Theatre and Gale Force for Cirque Eccentric, a tantalizing cirquelesque extravaganza, where burlesque and circus collide in a dazzling display of aerial acrobatics, object manipulation, theatre and comedy.! Featuring talented circus and burlesque artists from across Colorado and beyond, this electrifying show combines the elegance of fine circus artistry with the playful allure of burlesque, creating an experience that is as sexy as it is breathtaking. Get your tickets TODAY. This event WILL sell out!

Paradise Theatre
$40-$60
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Paradise Theatre & Gale Force

Artist Group Info

Gale Force
jennifer@kvnf.org
Paradise Theatre
215 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-6610
paradisetheaterinfo@gmail.com
http://paradiseofpaonia.com