CU Playback Theatre: STORYSHARE

Join us on Saturday May 9th at 10am during the sheep dog trials / Mother’s Day weekend.

CU Playback Theatre returns with STORYSHARE. Bring memories of sheep camp or your grandma's old yarns and see stories come to improvised life!!

The event is free and we will be serving coffee/ donuts just like last year! Bring the littles and have them learn a bit about history while enjoying a fun refreshing STORYSHARE experience!! This is an ALL AGES event & we are looking forward to seeing you there!