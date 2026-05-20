DARRELL SCOTT - Live at The Sherbino

SATURDAY || Doors: 7:00 PM || Show: 7:30 PM || Tickets: $30 in advance / $35 Day of Show || Solo Show || Some Reserved Section Seats Available

Presented in partnership by The Sherbino with Pickin’ Productions

About Darrell Scott

Darrell Scott is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist widely regarded as one of the most respected voices in contemporary American roots music. A masterful storyteller with deep roots in country, bluegrass, folk, and Americana, Scott delivers powerful performances where his expressive voice, heartfelt songwriting, and exceptional musicianship takes center stage.

Scott’s debut album, Aloha from Nashville, introduced enduring songs that became modern standards, including “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.” Across albums including Family Tree, The Invisible Man, Modern Hymns, A Crooked Road, and Long Ride Home, Scott’s songwriting and instrumental artistry have continued to resonate with audiences and fellow musicians alike.

Scott has built a career defined by authenticity, instrumental versatility, and lyrical depth. His voice and instrumental work appear on hundreds of studio sessions recorded from Nashville and Los Angeles to Toronto and London. He’s shared the stage and studio with artists including Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Joan Baez, Tim O’Brien, Sam Bush, Robert Plant, and the Zac Brown Band.

Beyond touring and recording, Scott has contributed to a variety of collaborative and theatrical projects. He served two seasons as co-artistic director with Nashville Chamber Orchestra and performed in Nashville Opera’s Favorite Son, composed by Grammy-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon. Nashville Ballet’s production Postcards from the Boys was inspired by and set to his music. Scott’s production credits include albums for Guy Clark, Zac Brown Band, Wayne Scott, Steep Canyon Rangers, Susan Werner, Willi Carlisle, and Malcolm Holcombe. He hosts a songwriting workshop each year in Nashville called Songfood, helping other writers develop their skill and songwriting voice.

Scott has received multiple Grammy and Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame nominations and was honored with a 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association. He’s earned Songwriter of the Year awards from both ASCAP and NSAI. This fall, he will be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

Scott’s most recent recording, I’ll Meet You In A Song, by Darrell Scott and the Scott Brothers, reunites him with his brothers for their first studio album together-a musical family scrapbook shaped by the early country and gospel influences heard at home and in church and dedicated to their late brother Denny, who was a musical mentor to his younger siblings who dedicated his life writing and performing gospel music.

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.