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Ellen Stapenhorst in Concert at the Dig It Summer Series

Ellen Stapenhorst in Concert at the Dig It Summer Series

Local singer-songwriter Ellen Stapenhorst brings original songs and stories to this free annual event.

Paonia Library Amphitheatre
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Paonia Library
970 399-7881
Kpetitt@deltalibraries.org
http://deltalibraries.org

Artist Group Info

Ellen Stapenhorst
ellenstapenhorst@gmail.com
http://ellenstapenhorst.net
Paonia Library Amphitheatre
80 Samuel Wade Road
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970 399-7881
kpetitt@deltalibraries.org
http://deltalibraries.org