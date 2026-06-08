Ellen Stapenhorst in Concert at the Dig It Summer Series
Ellen Stapenhorst in Concert at the Dig It Summer Series
Local singer-songwriter Ellen Stapenhorst brings original songs and stories to this free annual event.
Paonia Library Amphitheatre
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Paonia Library
970 399-7881
Kpetitt@deltalibraries.org
Artist Group Info
Ellen Stapenhorst
ellenstapenhorst@gmail.com
Paonia Library Amphitheatre
80 Samuel Wade RoadPaonia, Colorado 81428
970 399-7881
kpetitt@deltalibraries.org