Famous
Famous
Juniper Circle Productions and the Blue Sage Center for the Arts present:
FAMOUS: a funny and poignant true story about a struggling young actress and the gloriously unhinged working relationship she develops with a Hollywood legend.
A sneak peek of a brand new work in progress, written, performed, and directed by Juniper Circle Productions visiting artists in residence.
Conceived by Sandra Bauleo & Thomas Caruso
Written and performed by Sandra Bauleo
Directed by Thomas Caruso
Blue Sage
20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Juniper Circle Productions
970-872-8246
michael@junipercircleproductions.org