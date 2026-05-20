Juniper Circle Productions and the Blue Sage Center for the Arts present:

FAMOUS: a funny and poignant true story about a struggling young actress and the gloriously unhinged working relationship she develops with a Hollywood legend.

A sneak peek of a brand new work in progress, written, performed, and directed by Juniper Circle Productions visiting artists in residence.

Conceived by Sandra Bauleo & Thomas Caruso

Written and performed by Sandra Bauleo

Directed by Thomas Caruso