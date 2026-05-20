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Famous

Famous

Juniper Circle Productions and the Blue Sage Center for the Arts present:

FAMOUS: a funny and poignant true story about a struggling young actress and the gloriously unhinged working relationship she develops with a Hollywood legend.

A sneak peek of a brand new work in progress, written, performed, and directed by Juniper Circle Productions visiting artists in residence.

Conceived by Sandra Bauleo & Thomas Caruso
Written and performed by Sandra Bauleo
Directed by Thomas Caruso

Blue Sage
20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Juniper Circle Productions
970-872-8246
michael@junipercircleproductions.org
https://www.junipercircleproductions.org
Blue Sage
226 Grand Ave,
Paonia, Colorado 81428
9705277243
info@bluesage.org
bluesage.org