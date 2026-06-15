Glaudius is an award winning guitarist with a great style that embodies classical flamenco and modern electric energy. His Flamenco Fusion has been described as classic guitar meets Santana and Jimi Hendrix. His talent is a gift shared in the backdrop of the Western Sky Balloon Festival and rooted on Stage at Fort Uncompahgre.

All proceeds are used to benefit the revival of Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center and its commitment to portray truthful history of a Hispanic - Native American Trading post at the confluence of the Gunnison and Uncompahgre rivers.