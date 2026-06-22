Hard Pressed performs at BigB's Saturday Sessions
Hard Pressed performs at BigB's Saturday Sessions
Hard Pressed band will be performing at Big B's Delicious Orchards for their live music "Saturday Sessions". They are are 4-piece playing Old-time, Americana, Folkgrass from Paonia, CO. Come on out and be entertained with a mix of original songs, traditional tunes, and some covers mixed in. See ya there!
Big B's Delicious Orchards
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Big B's Delicious Orchards
(970) 527-1110
info@bigbs.com
Artist Group Info
Hard Pressed
adlecos@gmail.com