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Hard Pressed performs at BigB's Saturday Sessions

Hard Pressed performs at BigB's Saturday Sessions

Hard Pressed band will be performing at Big B's Delicious Orchards for their live music "Saturday Sessions". They are are 4-piece playing Old-time, Americana, Folkgrass from Paonia, CO. Come on out and be entertained with a mix of original songs, traditional tunes, and some covers mixed in. See ya there!

Big B's Delicious Orchards
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Big B's Delicious Orchards
(970) 527-1110
info@bigbs.com
http://bigbs.com/delicious-orchards

Artist Group Info

Hard Pressed
adlecos@gmail.com
http://hardpressed1.bandcamp.com
Big B's Delicious Orchards
39126 CO-133
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-1110
http://www.bigbs.com/