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KIRTAN! Paonia Funk All Stars RETURN for a night of transcendental chant!

KIRTAN! Paonia Funk All Stars RETURN for a night of transcendental chant!

Live community chant returns to the Blue Sage!

Fun for all ages!
Transcendence is yours for the taking!
Levitation possible (though improbable)!
Enlightenment also possible (though also improbable)!
Additionally, snacks possible (though the most improbable of all)...

Local heroes David Alderdice, Tony Soto, and Tony Peters provide the bedrock for you to unleash your inner chant rockstar!

There is no sound that can touch you as deeply as that of your own voice...

Blue Sage
$15 suggested donation
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Steve Emmerman
Blue Sage
226 Grand Ave,
Paonia, Colorado 81428
9705277243
info@bluesage.org
bluesage.org