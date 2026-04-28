Live at The Sherbino: Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 7:30 pm

*$25 advance | $30 day of show – to buy GA tickets, select from the ticket option BELOW the seating chart.

*Limited reserved tables available – to purchase a reserved table, hover over the tables on the seating chart.

ABOUT PAUL MCDONALD:

Born in Alabama and baptized in the dive bars of the southeast, Paul McDonald first made noise with the Grand Magnolias, a roots-rock outfit, before catching fire in the public eye during American Idol’s 2011 run. When the bright lights blurred and the cameras turned, the man behind the voice slipped into the shadows where he did what real artists do: he lived, he lost, and he wrote. Retreating to Nashville, that holy city of reinvention, Paul stitched himself back together with worn boots, hard songs, and a new band called the Mourning Doves.

Blending Americana, rock, and soul into a sound often described as “gospel-tinged,” Paul’s music carries both grit and grace—equal parts backroad confession and late-night revival.

Now, the giant has stirred with the release of So Long to the Dark Side—a gospel-tinged reckoning wrapped in cosmic Americana and lit with songs that sound like they were scribbled on the edge of a breakdown and sung back from the brink. Raised on Petty, Parsons, and pain, Paul McDonald is not chasing trends; he’s conjuring something older and truer. His live performances are equal parts revival and rock séance.

In a breakthrough moment, Paul McDonald & the Mourning Doves brought the songs of So Long to the Dark Side and more to the headline stage at the 17th Annual 30A Songwriters Festival in front of a wildly enthusiastic crowd that followed him to a couple of evening performances over the weekend and established him as the 2026 Festival buzz band. Throughout 2026, Paul will tour every market in the U.S. in support of the new record.

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.