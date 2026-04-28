Live in The Sherb Living Room: Coral Skye

June 5 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, June 5th | 6:00–8:00 pm

Sherbino “Living Room” Free Show | Cash Bar | Tips Encouraged

Celebrate First Friday with an intimate evening of live music at the Sherbino!

Join us in the Sherbino’s cozy “Living Room” near the bar for a special performance by Coral Skye. Coral is a musician out of Montrose, CO who enjoys sharing her pop “acousti-soul” style of music. With a decade of professional performances under her belt, she has entertained all sorts of audiences, from festival crowds to local nursing home residents and students in school programs. Her inspiration comes from the power of music, family members and the support of her caring audiences. She has opened up for names like Survivor at the Olathe Corn Festival and Big Head Todd and the Monsters at The Bridges concert in Montrose.

If you love discovering new artists on the rise or simply enjoy a cozy, live-music atmosphere, this is the perfect way to start your weekend. Grab a drink from the cash bar, settle in for an early evening of authentic acousti-soul, and show Coral your love with tips for her performance!