Magic Circle Players: HONK! JR

Thu Jun 11, 2026 - Sat Jun 20, 2026

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be. Score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Directed by Dru Weaver. Tickets at magiccircleplayers.com. Magic Circle Players, 420 S 12th St, Montrose. Box office: 970-249-7838. Family discounts available through the box office!

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT

Friday, June 12, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - 02:00 PM MDT

Saturday, June 13, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT

Sunday, June 14, 2026 - 02:00 PM MDT

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT

Thursday, June 18, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT

Friday, June 19, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT

Saturday, June 20, 2026 - 02:00 PM MDT