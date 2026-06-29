Mama Lingua at the Stanton Lavender Farm
Mama Lingua at the Stanton Lavender Farm
Bring your own chair and join us on the lawn for the sweet harmonies of Mama Lingua. Their sound weaves together guitar, violin, cello, bass, flute, saxophone, and percussion into a rich, textured whole. Featuring Sami Akert, Arlyn Alderdice, Jeannette Carey, and Chloe Watkins, they carry audiences on a heartfelt, genre-crossing musical journey. More at www.mamalinguamusic.com
Stanton Lavender Farm
$25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Stanton Lavender
kori@stantonentertainment.com
Artist Group Info
Mama Lingua
mamalinguamusic@gmail.com
Stanton Lavender Farm
21586 Reds RoadPaonia, Colorado 81428
kori@stantonentertainment.com