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Mama Lingua at the Stanton Lavender Farm

Mama Lingua at the Stanton Lavender Farm

Bring your own chair and join us on the lawn for the sweet harmonies of Mama Lingua. Their sound weaves together guitar, violin, cello, bass, flute, saxophone, and percussion into a rich, textured whole. Featuring Sami Akert, Arlyn Alderdice, Jeannette Carey, and Chloe Watkins, they carry audiences on a heartfelt, genre-crossing musical journey. More at www.mamalinguamusic.com

Stanton Lavender Farm
$25
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Stanton Lavender
kori@stantonentertainment.com
https://www.paonialavender.com/

Artist Group Info

Mama Lingua
mamalinguamusic@gmail.com
www.mamalinguamusic.com
Stanton Lavender Farm
21586 Reds Road
Paonia, Colorado 81428
kori@stantonentertainment.com
https://www.paonialavender.com/