Mama Lingua at the Stanton Lavender Farm

Bring your own chair and join us on the lawn for the sweet harmonies of Mama Lingua. Their sound weaves together guitar, violin, cello, bass, flute, saxophone, and percussion into a rich, textured whole. Featuring Sami Akert, Arlyn Alderdice, Jeannette Carey, and Chloe Watkins, they carry audiences on a heartfelt, genre-crossing musical journey. More at www.mamalinguamusic.com