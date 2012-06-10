Chase light and color across some of Colorado’s most iconic vistas this June in Delta County! 🗻🎨

The inaugural North Fork Plein Air Festival is taking shape and we invite you to be part of all the creativity. From wineries and orchards to snowcapped peaks and record-breaking canyons, the inspiration of the North Fork is unlimited!

📆 June 10-12th

🎨 We are still looking for artists! Registration stay open through June 8th.

🔍 Observers can join us at The Creamery Arts Center on June 12th to observe the Quick Draw competition, vote for Peoples’ Choice, the opening reception, and to purchase original artworks.

Exhibition runs through June 29th.