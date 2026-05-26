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Paonia Water Users: Mandatory Water Restrictions Now in Effect

Paonia Water Users: Mandatory Water Restrictions Now in Effect

Paonia Water Users: Mandatory Water Restrictions Now in Effect

To help protect our shared water supply during the summer season, all Paonia water users must follow the authorized watering schedule below:

--> Watering Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday
--> Watering Hours: 7:00 PM – 4:00 AM only

Watering overnight helps reduce evaporation, keeps landscaping healthier, and helps ensure essential water use remains available for the whole community.

Every drop counts: thank you for doing your part to keep Paonia green.

Questions? Contact Town Hall at 970.527.4101 or email paonia@townofpaonia.com.

Paonia Town Hall
01:00 PM - 01:11 AM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Town of Paonia
(970) 527-4101
Paonia@TownofPaonia.com
https://townofpaonia.colorado.gov/
Paonia Town Hall
214 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428