Paonia Water Users: Mandatory Water Restrictions Now in Effect
Paonia Water Users: Mandatory Water Restrictions Now in Effect
Paonia Water Users: Mandatory Water Restrictions Now in Effect
To help protect our shared water supply during the summer season, all Paonia water users must follow the authorized watering schedule below:
--> Watering Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday
--> Watering Hours: 7:00 PM – 4:00 AM only
Watering overnight helps reduce evaporation, keeps landscaping healthier, and helps ensure essential water use remains available for the whole community.
Every drop counts: thank you for doing your part to keep Paonia green.
Questions? Contact Town Hall at 970.527.4101 or email paonia@townofpaonia.com.
Paonia Town Hall
01:00 PM - 01:11 AM, every day through Aug 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Town of Paonia
(970) 527-4101
Paonia@TownofPaonia.com
Paonia Town Hall
214 Grand Ave.Paonia, Colorado 81428